Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 5,216,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,839,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196,175 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

