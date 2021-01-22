Pantos Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $22,348.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,750,696 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

