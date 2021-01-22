Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,437. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

