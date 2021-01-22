Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.