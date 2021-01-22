Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 39,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.18. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

