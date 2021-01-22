Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 59,302 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 489.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

