Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $719.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.28 and its 200 day moving average is $745.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

