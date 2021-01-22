Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.