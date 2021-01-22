Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.62 and its 200 day moving average is $328.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

