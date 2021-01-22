Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.72

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.72 and last traded at $113.72, with a volume of 74748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

