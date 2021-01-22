Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.96. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 5,817 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $878.96 million, a PE ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

