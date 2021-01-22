Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $168,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PFD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.