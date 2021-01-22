Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $192.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

