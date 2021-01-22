Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.