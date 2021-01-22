Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 7,400 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00.

DT stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 48.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $895,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

