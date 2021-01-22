PayPie Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $797,740.94 and approximately $37.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.