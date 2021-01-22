PCTEL, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 555,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.