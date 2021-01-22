PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.