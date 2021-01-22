PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

PDC Energy stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

