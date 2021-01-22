PDS Planning Inc Acquires 204 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Shares of V opened at $205.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

