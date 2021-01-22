PDS Planning Inc Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in LG Display were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LPL opened at $10.60 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

