PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

NYSE ANTM opened at $321.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

