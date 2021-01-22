PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

