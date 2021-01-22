Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

