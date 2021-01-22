Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

