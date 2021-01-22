Peercoin (PPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,184.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $58,184.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,717,390 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.