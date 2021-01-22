Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 905,494 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.07% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.