Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,135,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.