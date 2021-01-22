Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 173,210 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

