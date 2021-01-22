Pendal Group Limited Purchases 2,443 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $171.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.