Pendal Group Limited Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

