Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.67

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and traded as high as $40.30. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 4,252 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.