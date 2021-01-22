People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 417,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

