Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,167 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 264.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $226.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

