Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,736 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

