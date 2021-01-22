Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,333 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $111.94 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

