Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,521 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 141,486 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

