Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

