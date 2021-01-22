Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.17. 7,510,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

