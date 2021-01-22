Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

