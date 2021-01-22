Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,655,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,244. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

