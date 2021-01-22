Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $17.50 on Friday, reaching $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,730. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $263.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,354 shares of company stock worth $55,185,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

