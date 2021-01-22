Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.50. 876,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

