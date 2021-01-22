Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 166,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 93,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

