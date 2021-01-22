Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

