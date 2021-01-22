PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $9.12. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 63 shares.

PFSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PFSweb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.