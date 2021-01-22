PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.26

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 3314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

