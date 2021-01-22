Phantasma Energy Trading Up 28.8% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $679,797.96 and approximately $3,770.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00122630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00272768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,120,520 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.