Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 21,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

