Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on February 12th

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years.

PSXP stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

